Irrfan Khan Birthday: Five Films Where He Played The Role Of A Character Actor

A character actor is an actor who specialises in playing eccentric or unusual people rather than leading roles. Although they do not play the lead roles, their characters are as important as the lead roles in a film.

Here are a few character actor roles of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan without whom the film would have looked incomplete.

Salaam Bombay - Letter writer

Released in 1988, Salaam Bombay was Irrfan Khan's debut movie in Bollywood. The film's story revolved around the life of a small village boy Krishna, but Irrfan khan's role in the movie was also an important one. He played the character of a letter writer who used to write letters for the protagonist Krishna, almost narrating his story.

Qissa - Umber Singh

The movie Qissa, released in 2015, was one of the best films made on the partition of India, which received appreciation from the critics worldwide. Irrfan played the character of Umber Singh who is driven by the desire to have a boy child. The desire nearly drives him crazy after which he tries to change his fourth daughter into a son. He was one of the main characters in the film which made the film a super hit.

Rog - Inspector Uday Rathore

Rog was a murder mystery film for which again, Irrfan Khan was seen as Inspector Uday Rathore. Although the film was not entirely focused on him, he did play one of the key roles in the film. Rog released in 2005 and was directed by Himanshu Brahmbhatt.

Krazzy 4 - Dr Mukherjee

Directed by Jaideep Sen, Krazzy 4 is a film about 4 mentally challenged patients who fight with their own struggles. The lead roles are played by Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Juhi Chawla and Suresh Menon. Irrfan Khan also played one of the lead roles in the movie, he played the character of Dr Mukherjee, a clean freak.

Hiss - Inspector Vikram Gupta

Hiss, released in 2010 was an adventure-horror film starring Mallika Sherawat. Irrfan Khan played another key role in the film, he played Inspector Vikram Gupta in this fiction fantasy movie. Although his character was limited, he did play an important role.

