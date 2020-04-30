Irrfan Khan's Father Used To Tease Him Saying He Was A Brahmin Boy Born Into Pathan Family

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium passed away on April 29 after fighting a colon infection. The actor had been unwell for quite some while and also skipped the Angrezi Medium promotions due to health issues. On Tuesday, Khan was hospitalised after he was diagnosed with a colon infection.

Irrfan Khan's joked that he was born into the wrong family

Born in 1967, Irrfan Khan was originally called Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan. He was born to a Muslim Pathan family in Jaipur. Irrfan never ate meat and was a vegetarian since childhood. His father often teased him over it and said that he was Brahmin born into a Pathan family. His father even took him hunting but Irrfan did not like it at all.

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's death stated, "I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence, were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

