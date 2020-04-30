When Irrfan Khan Praised His 'D-Day' Co-star Rishi Kapoor And Said 'He Is Hot Liquid'

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, after being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai the previous night. He was 67. While the audience and the entertainment industry were already unable to overcome the news of the demise of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, the news of Rishi Kapoor came in as a shock and left many teary-eyed.

The duo entertained the audience for decades and carved their niche. Interestingly, for a 2013's critically acclaimed film D-Day, they shared the screen space. While promoting the film, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Irrfan Khan lauded Rishi Kapoor.

In the interview, Irrfan Khan said that Rishi Kapoor has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars the audience can never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. While talking more on the same, Irrfan gave a remark that Rishi Kapoor does not have to be a star anymore, as he is having a blast being an actor. In the same interview, Irrfan also added that though his cousin was a big fan of Rishi Kapoor, he watched all his movies.

The gritty action thriller was directed by Nikkhil Advani. Apart from Irrfan and Rishi, the film also featured Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi and Shruti Haasan in the lead among many others. In the film, Irrfan essayed an undercover RAW agent while Rishi Kapoor played the terrorist, Goldman.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he returned to India from New York in September last year, after the treatment. The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

