Irrfan Khan Honoured By PGA Awards' In Memorium Section, Spells Name Wrong

Irrfan Khan was undoubtedly one of the most popular and celebrated Indian actors. During his career over the years, he has featured in several hit movies and also won various awards and accolades for his performances on a global stage. Recently, the 2021 edition of the Producer’s Guild of America, PGA Awards honoured the late Indian actor. However, Irrfan Khan's spelling was mentioned wrong. Here is a look at everything you need to know about it.

PGA Awards honours Irrfan Khan, misspells his name

According to a report by PTI, PGA Awards honoured Irrfan Khan during its 'In Memorium' segment. The awards which are considered as an Oscar bellwether were held virtually on Wednesday 24, 2021. Irrfan Khan was one of the 21 film personalities who were remembered during the ceremony’s 'In Memorium' segment of PGA Awards. However, the pre-taped production of the awards committed a goof up with Irrfan Khan's spelling. According to a report by Variety, the name was mentioned as ‘Irrif Kahn’ instead of Irrfan Khan.

There was another spelling error during the PGA Awards ceremony with the name of Miinari movie actor Steven Yeun. He was one of the presenters at the event. His name was misspelt as ‘Steven Yuen’. The 'In Memorium' segment also honoured several big names in the film industry who passed away recently. Some of the actors included Hollywood veteran Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 in February last year and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with cancer.

Irrfan Khan's movies and Irrfan Khan's awards

Late actor Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s hospital for a colon infection, a week before he passed away on April 30, 2020. The actor was diagnosed with rare cancer in the year 2018. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan. Irrfan Khan has featured in several hit movies of Hollywood and Bollywood. Some of the notable Irrfan Khan's movies in Hollywood include Inferno, A Mighty Heart, Life of Pi, Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World. In his career spanning over 30 years, Irrfan Khan's awards include a national film award, an Asian Film Award and also four Filmfare Awards. He was also awarded a Padma Shri award. His last appearance on the big screen came with the Homi Adajania film, Angrezi Medium which released last year.

Image Credits: Irrfan Khan Instagram