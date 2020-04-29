Emotional Irrfan Khan Fans Remember His Work In 'Chandrakanta' As They Mourn His Death

Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan on Chandrakanta showcased an impeccable performance wherein he had a dual role. Netizens mourned his demise by sharing their favourite memory of him

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
irrfan khan on chandrakanta

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's unfortunate demise has plunged the film fraternity as well as his fans in a state of gloom and despair. Irrfan Khan's friends and co-actors from the film fraternity have been pouring in condolences for the actor's family. Irrfan Khan's fans are remembering some of his glorious works on social media and one of them was the popular TV show Chandrakanta. 

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Dead: Paan Singh Tomar Director Lauds Film Star's Magnanimity For Its Success

Irrfan Khan had a dual role in the fantasy TV series Chandrakanta 

Irrfan Khan essayed the role of twin brothers Somnath and Badrinath on the cult fantasy show Chandrakanta which aired on DD National between 1994 and 1996. Some of his die-hard fans mourned his demise by remembering his performance on the show as well as on some other iconic TV shows. Look at some of the tweets of the netizens wherein they can be seen reminiscing about Irrfan Khan's impeccable performance on Chandrakanta. 

Also Read: Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Hospital; Team Releases Statement

Netizens remember their favourite memory of watching Irrfan Khan in Chandrakanta

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Gets A Final Heartfelt Tribute From Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia As He Passes Away

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories