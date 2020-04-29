Emotional Irrfan Khan Fans Remember His Work In 'Chandrakanta' As They Mourn His Death

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's unfortunate demise has plunged the film fraternity as well as his fans in a state of gloom and despair. Irrfan Khan's friends and co-actors from the film fraternity have been pouring in condolences for the actor's family. Irrfan Khan's fans are remembering some of his glorious works on social media and one of them was the popular TV show Chandrakanta.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Dead: Paan Singh Tomar Director Lauds Film Star's Magnanimity For Its Success

Irrfan Khan had a dual role in the fantasy TV series Chandrakanta

Irrfan Khan essayed the role of twin brothers Somnath and Badrinath on the cult fantasy show Chandrakanta which aired on DD National between 1994 and 1996. Some of his die-hard fans mourned his demise by remembering his performance on the show as well as on some other iconic TV shows. Look at some of the tweets of the netizens wherein they can be seen reminiscing about Irrfan Khan's impeccable performance on Chandrakanta.

Also Read: Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Hospital; Team Releases Statement

Netizens remember their favourite memory of watching Irrfan Khan in Chandrakanta

RIP IRRFAN KHAN. I mean my first memory of you is from chandrakanta and latest one angrezi medium. May god give strength to family in this difficult time.ohm shanti pic.twitter.com/t1kJI9R0Lm — Capt Tarun Sharma (@tarunopsharma) April 29, 2020

Can't believe Irrfan Khan is no more. What a huge loss for India. #IrrfanKhan from childhood where I loved him as Badrinath in Chandrakanta to Haasil, grew up on Metro and Maqbool . — thaNAMOs /CoroNAMO (@kabirazad2017) April 29, 2020

One of the first few real actor of our generation right from being Badrinath in Chandrakanta to Champak in English medium ,his journey has been truely outstanding.



Even Tom Hanks calls himself the Irrfan Khan of Hollywood



You, Rest in peace. Om Shanti🙏🙏 — Bhartiya Sadhu (@indcheated2014) April 29, 2020

Without known his Name and Fame



I loved his character in #Chandrakanta Series @DDNational



Badrinath

Somnath#IrrfanKhan #ripirfankhan Irrfan Khan



The man who did a lot of HOLLYWOOD film when compare to other ACTORS from INDIA pic.twitter.com/erpy1dnzir — Vino Kumar Ponnu Krishnan (@krishvino) April 29, 2020

Sad very sad. Great loss for us as an audience and for industry as an actor. Watched him since Chandrakanta. Loved him in every movie. May his soul rest in peace.

Love u forever Irrfan Khan.

Legend.#ripirrfankhan pic.twitter.com/I0EHEElm2U — Pratyush Thakurai हिंदू (@MrThakurai) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Gets A Final Heartfelt Tribute From Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia As He Passes Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.