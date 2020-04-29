Irrfan Khan Gets A Final Heartfelt Tribute From Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia As He Passes Away

The sad demise of popular Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has shocked the entire country on Wednesday. The actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai a few days before he passed away. It was well known that Irrfan Khan was battling with cancer. He had also issued a statement on his Instagram regarding the same. His death has certainly shocked his fans and they have taken to their social media to pay respects to the acclaimed actor. Popular Bollywood celebrities have also started sharing posts about Irrfan Khan as a tribute to him. Read more about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's reactions to Irrfan Khan’s death.

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

It has recently been confirmed that Irrfan Khan has passed away and a number of his buddies from the film industry have responded to the same. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have taken to their social media accounts to share posts for their beloved actor, Irrfan Khan. Angad Bedi shared a picture of Irrfan along with, “you will be missed you legend. Now united with your mother in heaven. Stay blessed. And thank you for all your magnificent work. My condolences to the family”.

Similarly, Neha Dhupia also shared a selfie with the Angrezi Medium star. She uploaded this picture on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post with a heartbreak emoji that shows her emotions about the Irrfan Khan death news.

Irrfan Khan's team's statement announcing his demise:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

