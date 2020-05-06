Irrfan Khan Pushed Me In Right Direction During My Initial Days, Says Tisca Chopra

Actor Tisca Chopra has worked with the late star Irrfan Khan in TV projects and the critically acclaimed film Qissa. In a conversation with a news agency, she revealed that Irrfan pushed her in the right direction during her initial days of struggle. She revealed she was struggling and feeling disheartened and added that she wanted to quit because there was nothing she could get from there.

Tisca Chopra says Irrfan Khan stopped her from quitting

Tisca Chopra said that Tigmanshu Dhulia and Irrfan Khan were there with her. She recalled Khan asking her if she wanted to leave acting. She added that Irrfan told her that she should leave if she wants to but told to remember that one needs guts to move forward in their own ways.

According to the actor, Irrfan Khan gave her DVDs of films like Once Upon a Time in America and Bullets Over Broadway. Tisca Chopra added that it was like a task for her to watch and understand those films. Subsequently, Khan produced a segment of the TV show Star Bestsellers titled Hum Saath Saath Hain Kya? Directed by Dhulia, the segment was written by Irrfan's wife Satupa Sikdar and Tisca was cast for it.

Tisca Chopra revealed that Irrfan Khan gave her the right kind of challenges for an actor to stay in her battle. She added that along with him, Tigmanshu Dhulia and a few other people also gave her the scope to the overall challenge scene of entertainment. She revealed that Irrfan was instrumental in her career.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 due to a colon infection. The actor's sudden demise left everyone shocked and saddened. Tisca Chopra said now that a few have gone by, she is in a better space emotionally. She said that she is talking and thinking why so many people reacted to Khan's demise as a personal loss. The actor thinks that even if one does not know him personally, he showed people the expressions that they usually reserve for their friends, family, and intimate people through his acting.

Tisca Chopra added that as an actor, Irrfan Khan had the courage to show people his vulnerability. She added that through his performance, one experiences the story along with those characters when people watch his film as an audience. Chopra said that people did not look at Irrfan as an audience but lived through the story with him. She revealed that is why he belonged to the audience. Tisca Chopra added that it is why Irrfan Khan's demise felt very personal to the audience. Adding that they are his close people, she said that his loss was a devastating one.

