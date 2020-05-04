Anil Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures With Irrfan Khan From 'Slumdog Millionaire' Days

The sudden demise of Bollywood's legendary star Irrfan Khan was definetly a great blow to the entertainment industry. Recently, Anil Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and recalled his journey with late actor on social media. Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Irrfan in Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets and Slumdog Millionaire, has many fond memories of him and he shared a few on Twitter recently.

Anil Kapoor shares throwback pictures with late Irrfan Khan

Anil took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pictures with Irrfan from the promotions of Slumdog Millionaire. He also posted pictures from the time they attended Oscars and Screen Actors Guild Awards for the film, with their other co-actors, Dev Patel and Freida Pinto. In the pictures, the entire team can be seen holding their trophies while posing for the shutter bucks. While captioning the post, he wrote that these pictures brought back so many memories. He also wrote that there was something really special about Irrfan’s smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile. The much-loved film Slumdog Millionaire helmed by Danny Boyle saw Irrfan portraying the role of a police officer, while Anil was seen portraying the role of a game show host in the film. The flick won eight Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture.

Read: Anil Kapoor's '1942: A Love Story' Was R.D. Burman's Last Film, Read More Trivia

Read: Anupam Kher Shares A Throwback 'Majnu' Pic From Archives; Anil Kapoor Reacts

These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan.... pic.twitter.com/Y4tzrodUBs — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 4, 2020



The Piku actor was battling with neuroendocrine tumor since 2018. He sought treatment in the UK for a year and returned to India in February 2019. On April 28, he was admitted to the hospital due to colon infection. He breathed his last the next day on April 29. He was 53 years old. When the news of Irrfan's demise broke on the internet, Anil took to social media to remember him. He wrote that he was indescribably saddened to hear about the loss of Irrfan Khan. Anil wrote that e will always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time.

Read: Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Loafer': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Read: Anil Kapoor's Style Hacks To Take Fashion Cues From And Upgrade Your Wardrobe



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.