Irrfan Khan's Most Striking 'then & Now' Pictures You Should Not Miss

Irrfan Khan is considered by critics and fans to be among one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood. He is popular for his powerful performances in indie and commercial flicks. He has now worked in several critically acclaimed films. The actor's first paid acting job came around the age of 23. Irrfan Khan started young and has come a long way since his initial acting days. Let's take a look at Irrfan Khan's photos from his Instagram which show us his transformation. Below are some of his then and now pictures which show Irfan Khan's transformation:

Also read: Tabu And Irrfan Khan’s Most Memorable Films That Are Too Good To Miss; See List Here

Also read: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Returns Home From London Safely Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

This is an old picture of the actor that he posted on his Instagram. The actor wrote an interesting caption. He said that he used to tell his barber that he wants to get the same haircut as Mithoon Chakraborty and the resemblance is uncanny.

This is another old picture. Irrfan looks young in this, in his late 30s. Irfan Khan's exceptional acting skills have got him to the position he is in right now. The actor always gives his best onscreen performance in whatever movie he is in.

This still is from the movie Qarib Qarib Single. It starred Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles. Irrfan can be seen holding pakore in his hands.

This is another still from the film. You can see how Irfan has transformed over the years. The actor looks like an estranged artist with his brooding looks.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.