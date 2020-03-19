Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Returns Home From London Safely Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's son Babil has finally returned to Mumbai. The youngster who was a college student in London was finding difficulty coming back to the bay amidst the Coronavirus scare. A few days back, Sutapa took to the social media page to inform her fans and followers that her son was not able to get back home due to the restrictions imposed by other countries.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil returns to Mumbai

Babil returned to India in the wee hours of Wednesday night-early hours of Thursday. Sutapa was at the airport to receive him. She once again took to her social media account and wrote, “Thanks to everyone for the prayers and wishes. Babil is back to India safely. Gratitude to all of you who offered help. he flight was late over an hour".

Previously, when Babil was stuck in London, Sutapa had pleaded to the government to let the students, including their son Babil, come back to India. In a lengthy post, she wrote, "While the virus is pointing towards us how nature is trying to tell us something, we are hoarding, escaping from hospitals and for such irresponsible people, those who would abide every test to keep others safe are suffering and are victims of fear. I as a mother is worried as hell but I don’t understand when the Indian government has been so good with other students why it’s not helping Indian students stuck in London. London is hotbed now but not worse than then#wuhan. Let the students come back home my earnest #appealto#GOI (sic)."

Meanwhile, Babil's father Irrfan Khan who is seeking medical treatment in the U.S.A was back in India for a while to shoot Angrezi Medium that released a few days back. And, despite the Coronavirus pandemic has emerged a winner on Day 1 at the box-office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the collections. Collecting Rs. 4.03 crore on Day 1, Homi Adjania directorial beat Anubhav Sinha's Thappad's Day 1 collection.

