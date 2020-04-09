Irrfan Khan Supports Friday Fast To Show Solidarity Towards Migrant Workers On April 10

With people doing everything they can to help the poor, migrant workers, suffering from hunger, Irrfan Khan on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to show support for the daily wage workers who are the worst hit amid Coronavirus crisis. Tagging Gram Seva Sangh, Irrfan wrote that he will be supporting the 'Friday Fast' on April 10 — a 12-hour fast from 6am to 6 pm — for the cause of the migrant labourers.

ASLO READ | Irrfan Khan, Radhika & 'Angrezi Medium' squad watch their film online together; see pic

Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande also showed support and reacted to Irrfan's post.

" Fasting to dedicate their one day ration to give it to all the needy ones. There is no pressure on anyone to join us in tomorrow’s fasting. The amount of food we have in a day can feed many of them over many days. You can Fast to regenerate your immune system too," she wrote.

I support this because I believe we need to change from the roots#gramsevasangha #oneworld pic.twitter.com/ecgY9v4wud — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 9, 2020

The Health Ministry on Wednesday called for providing social protection to migrant workers, saying they are prone to social, psychological and emotional trauma in lockdown situations. Immediate concerns faced by such migrant workers relate to food, shelter, healthcare, fear of getting infected or spreading the infection, loss of wages, concerns about the family, anxiety and fear.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: SC says 'not an expert body' on health, management issues of migrant workers

"Sometimes, they also face harassment and negative reactions of the local community. All this calls for strong social protection," the ministry said in a document.

As part of such support, the ministry listed some measures which include treating every migrant worker with dignity, respect, empathy, and compassion, recognising specific and varied needs for each person/family and helping them to acknowledge that this is an unusual situation of uncertainty and reassure them that the situation is transient and not going to last long.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.