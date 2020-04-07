The Debate
Irrfan Khan, Radhika & 'Angrezi Medium' Squad Watch Their Film Online Together; See Pic

Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan, and the other 'Angrezi Medium' cast watch their film online via video call. The cast shared a screenshot of their cast video call on social media.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
irrfan khan

Actor Irrfan Khan watched his film Angrezi Medium with the entire cast of the film through a video call. The cast of the film shared a glimpse of this video call on their social media. For those of you who are not aware of this, Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium was released online due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Irrfan Khan & 'Angrezi Medium' cast watch their film online

The Coronavirus pandemic has grappled the world. The pandemic has resulted in a 21-day lockdown in India. This lockdown has affected many industries across the country, and even the entertainment industry has taken a major hit. Hence many film releases and promotions were postponed.

Also read | Here's Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Combined Net Worth As 'Angrezi Medium' Premiers Online

Amidst this lockdown, Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal starrer Angrezi Medium was released online. Recently, the film’s cast had a joint video call and they even watched their film together. The entire cast of the film shared a glimpse of this star-studded video call on their social media handles.

In this video call screenshot, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranveer Shorey, Kiku Sharda, Deepak Dobriyal, director Homi Adjania, and producer Dinesh Vijan can be seen. The Angrezi Medium squad also told their respective fans to watch their film online. Actor Deepak Dobriyal in his Instagram post wrote, “The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip – link in bio! Get your squad to watch the film NOW!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepak Dobriyal ( Asli Wala ) (@deepakdobriyal1) on

Also read | Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'Angrezi Medium' Releases Online Amid Lockdown

The film Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the film Hindi Medium but with a completely new storyline. In the film, Radhika Madan plays the role of Irrfan Khan’s daughter. The film also stars actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a supporting role. Kareena plays the role of a British cop in the film.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Irrfan Khan Paired Up For These Projects

Also read | Irrfan Khan's Most Striking 'then & Now' Pictures You Should Not Miss

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
