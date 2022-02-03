Irrfan Khan's fans are still not over his unfortunate demise who passed away after a long battle against cancer in April 2020. His death came as a huge shock to his fans and family and they miss his presence on the silver screens. While his fans still miss the actor, his co-stars keep sharing posts remembering the late actor. One of them is actor Tillotama Shome who shared screen space with Irrfan in the critically acclaimed film Qissa. The film is based on Partition and it stars late actor Irrfan Khan, who is a displaced Sikh patriarch and brings up a daughter, played by Tillotama, as a son.

Recently, the Qissa actor penned a heartwarming note after reading the book Dialogues With The Wind written by Anup Singh which is based on the memories of the late actor Irrfan Khan. In the post, the actor also mentions that she was afraid of reading the book.

Tillotama Shome pens emotional note remembering late actor Irrfan Khan

On Thursday, Tilltoma Shome took to her Instagram handle and poured her heart out on the late actor Irrfan Khan's book. She shared a picture of the book featured Irrfan Khan on the cover page. Sharing the post the Monsoon Wedding actor wrote a long caption. She wrote, "The book will hold you tight in a warm embrace, even when things get harsh and ragged. I was so afraid of reading this and put it off to when I feel stronger...BUT, I felt stronger after reading the first few pages. I felt like living beautifully, so I can die beautifully. I will keep going back to these pages, for years to come".

She further addressed Irrfan as 'papaji' and also thanked the author of the book Anup Singh. Adding to this, the actor wrote-"Thank you to both my Pappaji's for creating cosmic combustions. Thank you, Anup for being able to turn your grief into something so life-affirming. Irrfan, I see you often as birds and the dialogue will continue.@anupsyng".

Here take a look at Tillotama's post-

Fans couldn't resist reacting and they jumped into the comments section and wrote heartfelt comments for the departed soul. One of the users wrote "Irrfan was such a joy to watch on the screen. I miss him very much."While the other wrote, "Looking forward to reading this. Loved you guys in Qissa. Saw it at tiff." The rest of the users expressed their eagerness to read the book.

IMAGE: PTI/TILLOTAMASHOME/INSTAGRAM