Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Gets Graduation Degree Despite Dropping Out; Mom Sutapa Reacts

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil who is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala, received his graduation degree despite dropping out from college. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the degree that he received from the University of Westminster, London, and wrote how he somehow ‘managed to get his degree.’

Babil while sharing the degree wrote, “Somehow I’ve managed to drop out and get my degree." Reacting to the post, his mother Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "Blessed I feel baba wanted you to finish the course so so much ..love u... Babila 'let's rocks jai Mata di'." His childhood friend Rabia Kapoor asked, "How." He replied, "cause I B straight killing it homez."

In June this year, Babil had a picture of himself on social media while announcing his decision to drop out of college. He had captioned the post, "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye, University of Westminster. I love you my truest friends."

Babil is currently busy shooting for his first film Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. The film has been produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate productions. He has also bagged his second project, even before the release of his first film. He will feature in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar. Earlier, Babil had shared a series of pictures on Instagram that gave a glimpse of how his mother was preparing him for the limelight. “Implications of the limelight and being told, “ Babila, you cannot behave like a child anymore (sic)”, he wrote then while recalling the words of his mother.

IMAGE: Instagram/@babil.i.k