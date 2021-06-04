Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares His Take On Method Acting, Calls It 'unnecessary Sacrifice'

In a recent interview, Sherlock and Black Panther actor Martin Freeman gave his opinion on method acting. Martin called it a “‘selfish, narcissistic” approach to acting. Sharing his views on the same, late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil recently reacted to a user’s questions on method acting. He took to Instagram Stories to show how a fan has asked him to share his views on method acting. He, too, called it ‘unnecessary.’ With not much experience in this field, Babil confessed that he does not ‘have the authority of intellect to speak’ yet he shared his opinion.

Babil Khan shares his take on method acting

"Bro I don't think I have the authority of intellect to speak on this matter but my approach is to understand the character through your own perception of personality and then live that character in the moment of action and reaction during the scene. To bring the character home with you is an unnecessary sacrifice because I truly believe that there is a life outside acting and to act well, you have to live that life. And to tell you the truth, I think it is the same thing as a donkey working unnecessarily hard while the horse does not)," he said. Babil also shared snippets from Martin's appearance on the Off-Menu podcast. He had called method acting “a highly impractical way of working, which is why I think it belongs more to the student and academic side than the practical ability side.”

In a recent appearance on the Off-Menu podcast, Martin Freeman lambasted method acting as a “pretentious” Hollywood gimmick, calling it “a highly impractical way of working, which is why I think it belongs more to the student and academic side than the practical ability side.” Freeman added: Freeman took aim at Carrey’s performance in Miloš Forman’s 1999 Andy Kaufman biographical drama Man on the Moon in particular in his takedown of method acting. Freeman added, “You need to keep grounded in reality, and that’s not to say you don’t lose yourself in the time between ‘action’ and ‘cut,’ but I think the rest of it is absolute pretentious nonsense and highly amateurish. It is not professional. Get the job done, do your work.”

