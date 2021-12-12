Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Talks About Son Babil's New Film: 'I Am Most Difficult Critic'

It's been more than a year since Irfan Khan has passed away. Now, his son Babil Khan is following his father's footsteps and is all ready for his next venture. Actor Irfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to instagram and shared the poster of The Railway Men on her social media handle and expressed her happiness for her son as he is all set for a new journey.

Here's the post shared by Sutapa Sikdar:

Sutapa wrote, “Sorry son, but sharing my world with a legend all my life (30 years, factually. Lifetime, emotionally. Eternity, spiritually) has got my standards very high". She further adds that she does not want to frighten him or make him feel pressurised, but as her father has raised the bar high, she wants him to do the same and therefore she said that she is the most difficult critic to please. She further wrote: "So, there is long list, and one must tick all the boxes before I pronounce them a good actor which will take you a long time. You are beginning baccha and your hard work is the first tick I am happy to give.” Sutapa also expresses how grateful she is that her son is getting a chance to work with the amazing cast of the series, and at the same time she feels lucky to be able to make her son learn from the best of the actors of the industry. Sutapa ended her post on a positive note by advising Babil that he should never give up or hurry on his journey. She also wished her son good luck for his future.

The Railway Men

After shooting for his film Qala alongside Tiptii Dimri film under Anushka Sharma's production that might release soon on Netflix, Babil is set to start a new journey with Shiv Rawal's directorial The Railway Men under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film also stars R.Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu in lead roles. The film centrally revolves around the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy who were apparently railway workers, hence proving the origin of the film's name. The web series might stream sometime around in December next year.

Irfan Khan left a void in the industry and his presence will always be missed by his fans, and now his son Babil is all set to take over and continue his father's legacy, so the audience certainly has high expectations from the young boy as well.

Image: PTI