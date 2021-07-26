'Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant?': Fans Speculate In Latest Pics With R Sarathkumar's Family

Actor Aishwarya Rai along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya met actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in Puducherry. The Bachchan family met R Sarathkumar and his daughters Varalaxmi and Pooja Sarathkumar last night. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared her "fangirl" moment on her Instagram as she dropped a bunch of pictures from their get-together with the Bachchan family. Soon the pictures started breaking the Internet with netizens making speculations about Aishwarya’s second pregnancy through the pictures.

While the first picture sees Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with Varalaxmi, another one captures the Bachchan and the Sarathkumar families posing for the camera. Varalaxmi also shared a picture of herself and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the same, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a black dress with a braid while Abhishek wore a white sweatshirt. Fans of the Guru actor could not keep calm and guessed if Aishwarya is pregnant. One of the users who was shocked to know wrote, “I think she is pregnant.” Another user asked, “Is Aishwarya pregnant???” A third user chimed in and wrote, “She’s pregnant.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “She is pregnant. Good news.”

Varalaxmi's father Sarathkumar, is currently shooting with Aishwarya for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. While sharing her ‘fan girl’ moment, Varalaxmi wrote, “Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan. Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth were so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may God shower all his blessings on your family.!!! Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar. I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming Tamil epic historical drama film written, directed, and produced by Mani Ratnam. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The movie features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram

