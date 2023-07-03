Akshay Kumar will be seen next in the highly anticipated film OMG 2 (Oh My God 2), a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2012 film OMG: Oh My God. With the release of the film's posters and the teaser date out, fans are eagerly anticipating what the team has to offer. Republic Digital has learnt details about the upcoming film's plot.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. His character posters have stoked curiosity among the audience.

OMG 2 will hit the theatres on August 11.

The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi.

A shift in the film's central theme?

Contrary to speculations that OMG 2 would continue exploring religious themes, the sequel's subject matter will be sex education. In an interview with Republic Digital, trade analyst Sumit Kadel confirmed it. He shared that unlike OMG, Akshay Kumar has as extended cameo in the new film and the main lead will be Pankaj Tripathi. Sumit said that while the topic of sex education will be explored, the makers have made sure to handle the subject with sensitivity to avoid any controversy or hurting audience's sentiments.

File photo of OMG 2 poster | (Image: Twitter)

"It is not an out-an-out Akshay Kumar film. He has an extended cameo in the film led by Pankaj Tripathi. OMG 2 is based on sex education and as far as I know, they have not done anything to hurt the sentiments of the audience. I don't think makers will do anything that creates controversy or protest to impact the film. I'm very sure they took care of that particular aspect and they have not done anything that could have courted controversy," he revealed.

With Akshay's look as Lord Shiva, sporting dreadlocks, it will be interesting to see how it will all blend with the film's narrative which is centered on sex education.

A still of Pankaj Tripathi from OMG 2 | (Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Pankaj Tripthai's look in the film as Kanti Sharan Mudgal was also revealed recently. In it, he wore a tilak on his forehead, implying that the character will have religious leanings.

Revisting OMG: Oh My God!

OMG: Oh My God! (2012) is a thought-provoking film that follows Kanji Lalji Mehta (Paresh Rawal), a middle-class Gujarati atheist and shop owner. When his business is destroyed due to a natural calamity, Kanji decides to sue God for the damages.

With the help of a lawyer, he takes on the insurance company and religious figures and challenges them in court. In the process, he finds his faith. Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna in the film.