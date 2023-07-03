OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Introduces Pankaj Tripathi's Character In New Poster

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film OMG 2, has unveiled the look of Pankaj Tripathi's character. Additionally, the actor shared a new poster showcasing his own appearance as Lord Shiva, providing a closer and clearer glimpse of his portrayal. Alongside these posters, Kumar teased fans with an update on the release of the film's teaser.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 is set to clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on August 11.

The film serves as a sequel to the 2012 release OMG - Oh My God.

The cast also includes Arun Govil, known for his role in Ramayan.

Pankaj Tripathi's role in OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, this satirical comedy-drama features Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal. The newly released poster showcases Tripathi on a two-wheeler with folded hands, appearing contemplative. In the background, others are also seen with folded hands. Sharing Tripathi's look on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "See you on the path of truth."

(New poster of OMG 2 | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Release of OMG 2 teaser

Akshay Kumar has also shared his own character's look, sporting long hair tied in a bun and blue paint on his neck, symbolizing Lord Shiva. In the posters, the actor assured fans that the teaser will be released soon. The caption read, "OMG 2 in theaters on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon."

(New poster of Akshay Kumar's character | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

OMG 2 storyline

As a sequel to OMG - Oh My God, the film revolves around an atheist man (played by Paresh Rawal) who decides to take legal action against God. However, his faith is restored when Lord Krishna (played by Akshay Kumar) assists him in exposing fraudulent individuals. In OMG 2, Akshay Kumar returns in a different avatar, portraying Lord Shiva. The film will tackle the subject of the education system.