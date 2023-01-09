Is Anushka Ranjan Pregnant? Here's What Husband Aditya Seal Has To Say

No, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are not pregnant. A media report speculated that the couple is expecting their first child. However, on Sunday, Aditya Seal shared a photo on his Instagram story and confirmed that they are not pregnant.

Sharing a casual picture of himself resting his head on Anushka's lap, Aditya wrote, “I am the only baby in her life right now. We are not pregnant.”

On the same day, their friend and TV star Jasmin Bhasin too denied the rumours. The Bigg Boss fame commented on an Instagram post shared by a paparazzo account that claimed they are expecting a baby. Her comment read, “As much as I'd be really happy if this news was true because I love you both and I'm sure you'd make super cute ones but this news is not true. They aren't expecting.”

Check out Aditya's Instagram post below:

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in November 2021. The couple had a lavish wedding cere money in Mumbai, which was attended by their family and friends from the industry.

Anushka Ranjan, who is also Alia Bhatt's friend, made her film debut with filmmaker Binod Pradhan's 2015 film 'Wedding Pullav.' She also had a cameo in filmmaker Shri Narayan Singh's 2018 film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu.' Anushka also appeared in Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Fittrat.'

Meanwhile, Anushka's husband and actor Aditya Seal was last seen in Kiara Advani's 2020 film 'Indoo Ki Jawani.' Previously he has worked in film 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story', 'Tum Bin 2' and 'Student of The Year 2,' co-starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

The actor will be next seen in 'Rocket Gang' and 'Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani.'

