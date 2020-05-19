Is Diljit Dosanjh In India, Canada, Or The US? Fans Ask As His Kitchen Looks Different

Diljit Dosanjh has embraced digital storytelling during the national lockdown and has been utilising his time to keep the creativity flowing — through cooking and sharing hilarious commentary on the side with his fans. When he started his Quarantining cooking in April, Diljit made Indian dishes and won many hearts with his hilarious commentary.

His kitchen in the videos before was different, whereas the content 'Phillauri' actor has been sharing lately in May, the kitchen looks absolutely different. From the kitchen platform design, change of ingredients and crockery, to the change in choice of dishes — this triggered many fans to question the actor — whether he is currently in India, Canada or California? One fan wrote, "I thought we can't travel abroad during lockdown... and you managed to fly back to Canada?!" Responding to this, Diljit wrote, "Oh Nahi Bhen Ji.. Mai Canada ch Nahi Haan" [sic]

Actor Diljit Dosanjh shares video as a neighbourhood in England grooves to his 'Veer Vaar'

The difference in Diljit's Kitchens

Dosanjh's cooking style

Dosanjh's 'I want a spoon' at the end of every dish he makes every evening is a hit amongst his fans. The actor also addresses fan questions and queries on Twitter relating to his cooking.

Dosanjh has cooked Palak Paneer, Bhindi Do Pyaaza, Soybean and Paneer, and much more. His videos are relatable as he makes dishes with the ingredients available to him and sometimes modifies according to his taste. He also stresses on some funny 'social distancing' rules during cooking.

OMG The REAL MASTER CHEF HIMSELF



Sir Meri Taraf Se Mummy ji Ko Baut Baut Pyar and GHUTT GHUTT Ke Hugian .. Aur SIR Aap Toh Guru Ji Oh Hum Log Toh Lockdown Chef Hain



REGARDS



P.S - Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lene Aunga https://t.co/OdFaXNZvcP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

