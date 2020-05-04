Actor Diljit Dosanjh Shares Video As A Neighbourhood In England Grooves To His 'Veer Vaar'

With lockdown 3.0 in place, people are once again confined to their homes practising, social distancing. With most of the countries under lockdown, the virtual world has opened up newer opportunities. People are witnessing Instagram live concerts, social distancing birthday parties, tributes to frontline workers and a lot more. Balcony concerts and singing birthday wishes from your windows has also made it to the list.

Diljit Dosanjh shares video as people dance to his song

Mum got me dancing for the street 😂🙃 pic.twitter.com/WWK6ZOKGYP — Kidha Ju okay? (@shergillj99) April 30, 2020

A similar thing was witnessed when a neighbourhood in England grooved to the tunes of Diljit Dosanjh's Veer Vaar. The residents were seen shaking their legs outside their homes while following the norms of social distancing. Indians and Britishers were both seen grooving to the song.

Had me playing Dhol aswell 🤓 pic.twitter.com/51BR0yahMU — Kidha Ju okay? (@shergillj99) April 30, 2020

The video quickly went viral and Diljit Dosanjh also shared it on his feed. He mentioned in the caption that it was an adorable video and prayed that things get back to normal soon. Adding that he is also consoling himself as he writes it, he wished that things get better soon.

AMAZING wow i love this i wish someone would teach a dance class on my street — rumz (@bayykid) May 1, 2020

Dude u got me going as well 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/oqIhKJUEpK — Shalini R Kher (@shalsu) May 1, 2020

it warmed my heart seeing other people of other cultures join 🥺🥺 thanks 💓 — liz 🐘 (@lxzettexo) May 1, 2020

Netizens quickly wanted to be a part of this social distancing bhangra when they saw it. While there was a portion appreciating the fact the people across cultures were grooving to the song, there was another that wanted to be a part of it as well. There were others who were left wishing they had neighbours like them and that someone would take up a dance class on their streets as well.

