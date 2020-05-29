Is 'Stree' Producer Dinesh Vijan Making A Film On Male Virginity?

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan, best known for backing films such as Stree and Bala, is reportedly developing a story on male virginity. The film will be a satire on male virginity, a source said.

"This story has been developed by writer Puneet Sharma and another writer. Laxman Utekar is on board to direct the film. It is on male virginity, a satire. Dinesh Vijan will back it," the source said.

In the recent past, films such as Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Vicky Donor among others brought to light the issues related to male sexuality. The yet-to-be-titled film will be set in a small town and Ujjain is one of the options that the team is considering.

"We are thinking of Ujjain. Right now it is all in the initial stage. The characters belong to Ujjain, but the team is yet to visit the location and doesn't know how it will be cinematically", the source said, adding they will start production only when the situation is normal. Most of the film and TV productions have been suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Dinesh Vijan is a popular Indian film producer, a director and founder of production house Maddock Films. After his 14-year long career in banking, Dinesh Vijan entered the movie business and has produced many innovative movies that have impressed the masses. Movies like Stree, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Go Goa Gone, Cocktail, among many more, were all produced under his production banner. Take a look at some of his past few movie releases as a producer.

His recent film 'Angrezi Medium' featuring Irrfan Khan, hit the theatres just a day before the lockdown was announced in Maharashtra. While the movie took a decent opening, the fact that the collections have been hampered can’t be denied with theatres and malls being asked to close in various cities by the respective governments. Producer Dinesh Vijan was asked in an interview with a portal why they decided to go ahead with the release, despite the situation around the outbreak.

Vijan shared that it was too late for them to postpone the release, since the movie had hit the theatres in the UAE-GCC market. He shared how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had called for the closing of theatres on Thursday evening, and added that they could’ve taken some decision had they known about it three-four days before.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.