Is Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' Heading For OTT Release? Everything We Know So Far

After the buzz surrounding his last release, Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan returns with a lighter movie, Hey Sinamika this week. While the romantic comedy movie made headlines over its release this week, the actor has come in the news for another film too. There are reports doing the rounds that his other film Salute will not be released in the theatres. The film is likely to head for an Over-The-Top release.

Dulquer Salmaan's Salute to skip theatrical release and head to OTT?

Twitter went abuzz around reports that Salute would be releasing on the OTT platform Sony Liv. An image also went viral of the movie's poster, in DQ's cop look, with the steamer's logo and the words 'coming soon.'

#DulquerSalmaan's Upcoming Malaylam Cop Drama #Salute Directly Releasing In Ott Platporm Sony Liv pic.twitter.com/wlBAwIOf29 — Fardin (@fardinalif385) March 3, 2022

However, no such image was seen on the Twitter or Instagram handles of the streamer. One netizen claimed that they tweeted about it, but deleted it later on.

At the same time, some fans it seems were pleased about the movie taking the OTT route.

Really very disheartened with decision of releasing #Salute on OTT (Sony LIV). I don't understand why producers aren't confident. Films like Salute can still work even if it's a slow film. A star like #DulquerSalmaan should not release films on OTT#HeySinamika #HeySinamikaDay pic.twitter.com/vVREvdAgJZ — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 3, 2022

One fan wrote about feeling 'disheartened' about it and added that an actor like Dulquer should not be releasing films on OTT platforms. The netizen asked why the makers were not 'confident' and assured them that it would do well even if it was slow.

The Bangalore Days star or his banner, Wayfarer Films, which is producing the film, are yet to respond to the speculation going around.

Dulquer Salmaan stars as a cop in Salute

Dulquer had posted about Salute for the first time in March 2021. At that time, he had shared a poster of his cop character sitting on a motorcycle with a swagger and captioned it 'End Game.' The 35-year-old also saluted his 'wonderful cast and crew' in the post. The team completed the shooting by July. At that time, he shared another poster to announce the wrap and said that it was an 'incredible experience' and that he could not wait for audiences to see it. In December, it was announced that the film would hit the theatres on January 14, 2022. However, many films were postponed at that time due to the third wave of the pandemic and this project too was then postponed. He is paired opposite Diana Penty in the movie. Manoj K Jayan is among the other members of the cast.

