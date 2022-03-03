'Hey Sinamika' Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Performance & Music Of Romantic Drama

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan recently collaborated with south sensations Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in their latest Tamil romance drama Hey Sinamika. The film, whose songs have already created a buzz among the audience, recently hit the theatres. With audiences flocking to theatres to watch the romantic flick, several Twitter users have now shared their reviews. Here is how netizens are reacting to Hey Sinamika.

Hey Sinamika follows complicated love between three youngsters. In this multi-starrer, Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead role of an RJ named Yaazhan, who falls in love with Aditi Rao Hydari's Mouna. Their undeniable romance hit rock bottom as Mouna starts getting irritated with Yaazhan. However, Yaazhan's friendship with Kajal Aggarwal's Malarvizhi, makes her feel jealous and insecure. The film is the directorial debut of Brinda, while Govind Vasantha crooned its music.

Hey Sinamika Twitter review

The micro-blogging platform saw a plethora of positive reactions from viewers who watched the romantic flick. Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's fans danced in theatres on his Tamil rap song Achimillai. The movie surely came out to be a treat for his ardent fans. A Twitter user called the film "pure love" and mentioned it was an emotional one. The user also lauded Brinda for her hard work in the movie. The user further wrote, "Hey Sinamika was pure love cute & emotional film @BrindhaGopal1 ur hardwork for soo many yrs will def pay off thru this gem of a film. @dulQuer u r flawless @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal absolutely natural." "Must watch wid family, u will fall in love."

Many of the Twitter reviews for Hey Sinamika saw special praises for the film's music. Social media users lauded Govind Vasantha for the enchanting music. A netizen wrote, "HeySinamika Terrific DOP, BGM, songs are impressive. What a performance from @dulQuer is excellent, @MsKajalAggarwal Audience and fans like this more kind of roles like this." "Last but not least @aditiraohydari What a performer ur killer in ur way," the user added. Another one mentioned the film's second half was a bit slow. The user wrote, "1st Half : Excellent DOP, Beautiful Making, Top notch music, Gud Story line.. little slow But Good one! @aditiraohydari I love you! @dulQuer You always @MsKajalAggarwal This will be ur huge comback! Waiting 2nd Half 👏👏 So far so good!!"

