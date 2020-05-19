Is Harshvardhan Photoshopped In The Kapoor Family Picture? Rhea Kapoor Clarifies

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram was flooded with comments about her brother Harshvardhan on Tuesday as she shared a family picture wishing Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their 36th anniversary. While everyone looks cheerful in the picture, Harshvardhan was seen sitting uncomfortable and with a straight face.

This triggered a lot of users asking, "Is that really Harsh? I think it's photoshopped, to be honest" and another user wrote, "Why does Harsh look like he has been superimposed?". Another fan wrote, "Why does it look photoshopped to me.. or is it naturally like that?" Answering all the queries and pulling Harshvardhan's leg, Rhea Kapoor edited her caption and wrote, "PS - Harshvardhan isn't photoshopped. He just has that energy. But I wouldn't put it past him to make that request." The edited caption has now been deleted though.

Last Pic in the album is under the spotlight

Anil Kapoor in January 2019 shared the family portrait

On the professional front

Harshvardhan Kapoor will be next be seen in a biopic on Abhinav Bindra. The actor said the fact that the Olympic gold medallist came from a privileged background did not lessen his struggle to becoming a champion. The still-untitled project is based on Bindra's autobiography -- "A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond".

The project will also mark the young actor's first on-screen collaboration with father Anil Kapoor and he is looking forward to working with the veteran. "There is no nervousness. I am approaching it just like anything else. There is certain kind of unpredictability. He is one of the best actors in the country. He is going to elevate my work a lot... It is going to be priceless," Harshvardhan said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.