Is Ileana D'Cruz Pregnant? Actor Drops 'mama' Post, Writes 'cannot Wait...'

Ileana D'Cruz is reportedly pregnant with her first child. The actress took to social media and seemingly announced the news of her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, she shared two photos.

The first photo gives a glimpse of an onesie with 'And so the adventure begins' written on it. The second photo features a pendant with 'mama' written on it. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." Take a look at the post below:

Ileana D'Cruz' mother Samira reacts to the news

As soon as Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy, her mother Samira D'Cruz reacted to the news of her grand child. Expressing her happiness, she took to her comment section and wrote, "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby. Can't wait." The news of her pregnancy came as shock to many. While many congratulated her, some asked if 'she is really pregnant?' A user wrote, "When did you get married?." Another user wrote, "I'm shocked, but congratulations." While a fan wrote, "Congratulations to you and your little one," "I see comments like Is she really pregnant or who is the father? All you have to do is congratulate her and wish her for her wellbeing. God bless you and your child."

More about Ileana D'Cruz's relationship

Ileana D'Cruz is reportedly in a relationship with Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model who lives in London. The model came to Mumbai when her sister got married to Vicky Kaushal. The rumoured couple often comment on each other's posts. They were recently snapped together at Katrina's birthday bash in the Maldives. Previously, Ileana was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. It was reported that the two were married. However, there has been no confirmation from them on the same.