Is 'Lagaan' Based On True Story? Here's All You Need To Know

Lagaan is a sports drama film starring Gracy Singh and Kulbhshan Kharbanda in crucial roles. The film was released on June 15, 2001. For the people wondering if Lagaan is based on a true story, here’s everything you need to know.

Is Lagaan based on true story?

Lagaan is not based on a true story. The year set in the movie i.e, 1893 was a time when cricket wasn’t even played by Indians. However, according to IMDB, Lagaan had many similarities to an old Bollywood film Bhuvan Shome released in 1969 -- like both the films have the same narrator. Suhasini Mulay who played the female lead in Bhuvan Shome played the lead actor's mother in Lagaan. Also, both movies were shot in Gujarat.

Lagaan movie plot

In the year 1893, the villagers of Champaner await meeting their Raja. They want to ask for an exemption from tax (Lagaan) but the Raja is busy watching the British play a match of cricket. A young farmer named Bhuvan mocks the game. This is overheard by the company captain, Andrew Russell who later challenges Bhuvan to a game of cricket in return for canceling their tax, a bet that Bhuvan accepts.

Despite protests from the village, Bhuvan gathers a few supporters and then they try to learn the game of cricket. Elizabeth, Captain Russell's visiting younger sister, approaches them, offering to help. She wants to teach them the game so that the match is played fairly. Bhuvan is delighted, and the group starts meeting Elizabeth at grounds outside the village to learn the game.

Later on, several other villagers join to support Bhuvan in this strange bet. On the day of the match, everyone is pretty sure that Bhuvan’s team will lose the match but quickly the tables turn and Bhuvan’s team wins the match. In the end,

the farmers of the village enjoy the first rainfall of monsoon as rain pour downs and look happy realising the fact that they don't have to pay for taxation for the next three years.

