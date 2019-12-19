Is Pete Davidson Using Girlfriend Kaia Gerber’s Fame To Further His Career?

Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson has been dating former model Cindy Crawford’s 18-year-old model daughter Kaia Gerber. According to reports, the relationship has been going strong, however, reports also claim that Pete is using Kaia for his own benefit. News about Pete, 26 dating the 18-year-old model was confirmed after the two were spotted kissing in Miami, holding hands at a grocery store in New York, as well as getting sushi in Malibu.

An insider told an online gossip website that Pete has been trying to make it big in the movies. The insider claims that Pete would do anything to make in the movies and is often seen bragging about how he has several projects lined up. Pete is also heard saying that he will soon be famous and move on to stardom very quickly, much like most other Saturday Night Live cast members.

The insider also said that Pete is 'downright arrogant and immature' to think that his 'comedy is king'. Although his colleagues are rolling their eyes behind the scenes at his antiques. The source revealed that Pete has been dropping Kaia’s name into all the celebrity parties. He is reportedly using her fame to schmooze with the well-known Hollywood producers. Kaia, however, isn't the first lady he has done this with. He has been using the names of all the famous ladies that he has dated in the past.

Pete Davidson’s social circle is glad that he maintains his sobriety. But, his success with the ladies has gone in his head. The source was also heard saying that his success with the ladies has made him very obnoxious. Pete Davidson has reportedly dated well-known ladies like Kate Beckinsale as well as Margaret Qualley after his engagement with singer Ariana Grande broke in 2018.

