Rakul Preet Singh To Marry Someone From The Industry? Here Are Her Thoughts

Rakul Preet Singh recently spoke about whether or not would she marry someone outside the industry. According to her, the person himself is more important to her than the profession that he has. The actor has been in the news lately for her appearance in the film Marjaavaan. There have been floating rumours about the actor being in a relationship with south Indian actor Rana Daggubati.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about her marriage plans:

In a recent interview with a media portal, Rakul Preet Singh was answering questions asked by her fans. She was asked by a fan if she would be willing to marry a middle-class man or would she rather prefer marrying someone from the industry.

Rakul Preet Singh answered the question by saying that it depends on the guy and does not have anything to do about the middle-class family.

She also spoke about how she is from a middle-class family herself and that she and her family’s thought process are middle-class. She went on to add that if the person is doing well, not in terms of money, but if they have a drive and passion in life and if or not he can connect with people is what is important to her. She also said that she doesn’t think the profession is what she will fall in love with, but the man himself.

Read Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ravishing In Red; Check Out The Marjaanvaan Actor's Pictures

Also read Rakul Preet Singh: Outfits She Wore During The Promotion Of Marjaavaan

Rakul Preet Singh to star in Indian 2

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the film Marjaavaan, in which her work was widely appreciated by fans and critics alike. The actor is expected to be seen in the film Indian 2, which is a much-anticipated film in the south. The film will be written and directed by S. Shankar. It will star actors like Suzy Bae, Kamal Haasan, and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The film will release in Tamil language and will be produced by A. Subaskaran. Indian 2 has been given the release date of April 14, 2020.

Read Rakul Preet Singh Walked Out Of Prabhas Starrer 'Mr Perfect'?

Also read Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Why She Rejected Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.