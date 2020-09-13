Is Randhir Kapoor Officially On Instagram? Kareena Kapoor's Father Shares Unseen Pics

Is Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir Kapoor officially on Instagram? An unverified account called 'Daboo Kapoor' has shared some unseen pictures and the account is shared by Randhir's nephew Aadar Jain and daughter Kareena both.

Pictures of Taimur posing with Kareena, some Kapoor Khandaan's family pictures, the handle @dabookapoor with 775 followers at the moment has shared around 26 pictures (many of them are repeated). One of the pictures show Randhir Kapoor with father and legendary actor Raj Kapoor. The other picture shows him kissing his grandchild Taimur, while the other has Kareena cuddling with Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster, 'Forrest Gump'. It is being directed by Advait Chandan and will also star actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in key roles.

