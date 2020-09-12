Kareena Kapoor Khan Stuns In A Silhouette Picture; Talks About 'ray Of Hope'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with an uplifting thought. In the picture, she is seen standing in a dimly lit room with the back of her head facing the camera. Through the caption, the actor has spoken about hope and the wonders it can do in the lives of the people. Her close friend Amrita Arora and other fans have commented on the post complimenting her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silhouette pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share a silhouette picture of herself in a naturally lit room. In the picture, she can be seen looking towards her left while the picture is taken from the rear angle. Her hair has been left open with soft curls while she stares with a poker face. The room has a little bit of morning light coming in through the window, which reflects on the wall ahead of her. The picture also seems well-edited to give a sober and vintage effect.

In the caption for the post, Kareena Kapoor has spoken about how a ray of hope can help a person in their darkest hour. She has mentioned that sometimes all that a person needs is a little ray of hope to keep themselves going. She has also added a ‘sparkle’ emoticon to express herself better. Have a look at the post from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here:

In the comments section, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been receiving a lot of love for the artistic picture. Her close friend Amrita Arora has added a bunch of emoticons complimenting her look in the photograph. A few of Kareena Kapoor’s fans have also mentioned how stunning she looks in every picture. Have a look at a few of the comments here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for the film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster, Forrest Gump. It is being directed by Advait Chandan and will also star actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

