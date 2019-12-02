Is Rhea Kapoor's Image Photoshopped? Film Producer Gives It Back To 'haters'

Film producer Rhea Kapoor and ace designer Masaba Gupta recently launched their new collection titled 'The Chronicles of Femininity'. A 15-piece limited edition trousseau wear collection is all about 'being confident' in your own skin and body. But fashion critic and an anonymous Instagram handle Diet Sabya added a poll on their story asking Netizens if the pictures featuring Rhea and Masaba looked photoshopped.

Anil Kapoor promotes daughter Rhea Kapoor's collab venture 'The Chronicles of Femininity'

Answering and giving it back to the haters, Rhea in a Q&A session on her Instagram handle posted a screenshot of her gallery with real pictures. She said, "It's really not that photoshopped. I just got some highlights and skin cleaning, which is pretty standard. That is why I put up the original picture of me and Masaba to let everybody know that this is how we look." Masaba Gupta too shared another image slamming the haters who were commenting on the pictures being 'photoshopped'. Take a look.

Rhea & her genes

In 2018, Rhea in an interview with PTI said, "I'm very aware I'm blessed, privileged, lucky. That my father and mother have made a lot of sacrifices so that I could be the 'star kid' or whatever they call it. I'm not blind about it. I know a lot of people are not in my place but I'm never going to apologise for how much my parents work. I'm trying to be compassionate and put myself into everybody's shoes but Anil Kapoor is the only father I've ever had. I love my life, had a wonderful childhood and have great parents."

Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja's LA vacay is all things fun, see pics

Talking about the collection

Masaba Gupta in a magazine interview said, "Rhea and I are women who love fashion but aren’t sample size. Not everything will work on us. So it followed that there are others like us too. And this collection is our way of showing them that you can play dress-up with high fashion no matter where you fall on the sizing chart. Rhea and I understand our bodies very well today. We don’t kill ourselves to fit into anything. Our collection celebrates that very spirit. It’s truly an extension of how we dress in our lives." Rhea in her Q&A session also explained how Neena Gupta’s look in Mandi (1983) and her mother Sunita Kapoor became an inspiration for their collection.

Rhea Kapoor's version of 'Winter Is Coming' legit breaks societal taboo. Here's how

ALSO READ | Rhea Kapoor reveals the reason she didn’t become an actress like Sonam and Anil Kapoor had a major role to play in it

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.