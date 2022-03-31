Is Siddhant Chaturvedi Secretly Dating Someone? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

After essaying an intense role in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi is now gearing up to play a light-hearted character in his upcoming horror-comedy flick, Phone Bhooth. Gehraiyaan was a complex love story revolving around trauma and infidelity. However, in real life, Siddhant Chaturvedi's perception of love is a lot different than what his previous movie portrayed on screen. In a recent, interaction with Elle, the Gully Boy star candidly spoke about his love life, thereby partly hinting that he is in a committed relationship with someone.

Is Siddhanth Chaturvedi dating someone?

During the chat, Siddhanth Chaturvedi smartly dodged the question about his romantic life, by keeping his ladylove's identity under wraps. He admitted that he has a special someone who reportedly doesn't get influenced by his female fans. “I think she knows I can’t do better than her,” said Siddhant.

Further, the actor added how his life hasn't changed even after entering the showbiz world. According to him, it is just the movies and magazines that make him look cool. He added, "The films, events, and magazines make me look cool, but I’m a basic guy. My life has not changed."

Although he did not reveal who the mystery girl is, the actor seemingly hinted that he might be in a committed relationship with a certain someone. It is important to note, that Siddhant Chaturvedi tends to keep his love life away from the limelight. Hence, only an official confirmation from the actor can reveal who the mystery girl is.

It was in the month of June 2020, when Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant officially announced the movie via social media. The dynamic trio suited up for a photoshoot of the film and while describing the plot of the movie, Katrina wrote, "The one-stop shop for all bhoot related problems #PhoneBhoot." Initially, the makers were aiming to release the film in 2021, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused several delays in the making of the movie. The release date of this horror-comedy movie yet remains unclear.

Talking more about Siddhant Chaturvedi's professional front, apart from Phone Bhoot, the star also has Yudhra in the pipeline. The Gully Boy star will be seen sharing the screen space with Malavika Mohanan in the action-packed film.

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi