'Is Sonam Kapoor Pregnant?' Inquire Netizen Fans Following Video Of Her Arrival In India

After living away from her family for almost a year in London, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja got emotional upon returning to India. While there were mixed reactions to the actor breaking down in front of her father Anil Kapoor at the airport, many netizens speculated that she was perhaps pregnant. The comments section of a paparazzi's account was filled with comments on it and some fans even congratulated her.

Sonam Kapoor sparks pregnancy rumours upon arrival in India

Sonam was dressed in a blue jacket when she was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport recently. Her oversized outfit, and the manner in which she greeted Kapoor Sr, which appeared out of a careful approach, seemed to make netizens believe so.

Sonam had left with husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, for London, where they have a residence, in July last year. She has been active on social media, and regularly shared posts of her parents, siblings Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan, and friends, often expressing how much she missed them. The Neerja star also keeps fans entertained with romantic and fun-filled posts with her husband.

On the work front, Sonam has completed the shooting of the movie Blind few weeks ago. The shooting of the movie kicked off in December and was completed in Glasgow in February.

Produced by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, the film is a remake of a Korean investigative film with the same name. The plot reportedly revolves around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The movie is being directed by Shome Makhija and also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is set to be her first film in two years after The Zoya Factor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.