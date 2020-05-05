Is That Ranvir Shorey Playing Harmonium Next To Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan? Actor Clarifies

Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to reply to a fan who assumed that the actor was playing harmonium next to Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan. The fan wrote that he was surprised to see Shorey playing the musical instrument in Farrukh Sahab's team.

The man playing the harmonium had an uncanny resemblance with Ranvir Shorey. Replying to him, Shorey said, "It’s not me, but I would’ve been honoured and blessed. #VoiceOfGod". A fan corrected Ranvir and said that it wasn't Nusrat Fateh Ali but his brother Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan.

Surprised to see @RanvirShorey playing harmonium in Nusrat Fateh Ali Sahabs team https://t.co/d9tFVyH1Y1 — VPN ویپن ورما (@JokinglyYours) May 5, 2020

It is Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan sahab. But the resemblance is uncanny. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2020

Ranvir Shorey has been active on his social media spreading awareness and importance of 'staying home' while the nation fights the battle against Coronavirus.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, in a media interaction claimed that sunlight kills coronavirus and if a COVID-19 positive person sits for just 10-15 minutes in the sun, he or she will be cured.

He said, "People should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (Coronavirus) viruses."

Hitting out on Choubey's bizarre claims, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey wrote that 'we are doomed'. He also stressed, "It’s not just the #coronavirus alone that will destroy humanity, it’ll be coupled with human stupidity." Shorey concluded by saying, "I have 0 tolerance left for people defending tomfoolery, especially by politicians in power at a time of crisis. #COVID19india" [sic]

This country desperately needs a crash course in discipline, if this #COVID19 bomb is to not blow up in our face.

Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitisation and hygiene. Karo na, or maro na. https://t.co/uoATSgE0KW — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 4, 2020

