Lockdown 3.0: Ranvir Shorey unhappy, Sania Mirza makes plea; Daniel Weber says 'awesome'

The battle against COVID-19, at least the immediate one, got extended by two weeks with a third phase of the lockdown announced by the government on Friday. There were mixed responses to the lockdown extension from netizens and it was along the same lines for celebrities as well. Ranvir Shorey, Sania Mirza and Daniel Weber were among those who had reactions, from interesting to important.

Ranvir Shorey was among those who was not too pleased with the lockdown extension. The actor did not mince words in informing his fans that they should expect a ‘lot more cussing’ from him. The Angrezi Medium star also pointed out the ‘’irony’ of how the ‘poor migrants’ were dying to get home, while ‘privileged folks’ like him were dying to get out.

Here are the posts

#LockdownExtended in #Mumbai. Expect a lot of cussing from me in the next couple of weeks. Gnite. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 1, 2020

To imagine all those poor migrants dying to get home, and privileged folks like me, dying to get out. #lockdownindia #irony — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 1, 2020

Sania Mirza also had a word for the less privileged. The tennis star stated that while it was 'just two more weeks' for some, it wasn’t the same for many out there. The six-time grand slam winner added that it was two more weeks of no food and no means of earning for a section. She urged her fans and followers to ‘spare a thought’ and donate as much was possible for people, and added that ‘the world needs kindness.’

Here’s the post

For some of us it might be just two more weeks of lockdown but for a lot of ppl this isn’t going to be ‘just two weeks’.it means no food for 2 weeks and no means of earning it.pls spare a thought and donate whatever u can even if u have already donated.the world needs kindness❤️ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 2, 2020

Entrepreneur and husband of Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber had a lighter take on it, termed as ‘awesome’ the possibility of finding another 14 days of people posting videos of cleaning and cooking. He quipped that one needs to just ‘dig in and scrub.’

Awesome !!! Another 14 days added on to watch more videos of people cooking and cleaning !!! Yay. As if we are all above that !!! Dig in and scrub!!! — Daniel Weber (@DanielWeber99) May 2, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification to extend the lockdown from May 4, a day after ‘lockdown 2.0’ was supposed to end, till May 17. The Ministry also announced relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones. With over 1500 cases and 50 deaths being reported daily in the last few days, the current India toll in COVID-19 stands at 26167 active cases and 1218 deaths.

