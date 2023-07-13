Is The Vaccine War Budget More Than That Of The Kashmir Files? Vivek Agnihotri Reveals

Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Vaccine War. Fans have been curious to know more about it ever since it was first announced. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about the film's budget.

The Vaccine War will hit screens on August 15.

The film will be released in 11 languages.

The storyline of the film is based on the true story of Covid-19 pandemic.

Vivek Agnihotri opens up about the budget

During a fan interaction on social media, a fan wished Vivek Agnihotri luck for The Vaccine War and asked him to believe in the content of the film. While replying to the fan's tweet, the filmmaker stated that the budget for his upcoming film is hardly Rs. 10 crore, which is less than that of his previous film The Kashmir Files. The Anupam Kher-led film was made on a budget of 12 crores

He further expressed his belief in their content and emphasised the importance of making films on a tight budget to avoid the pressure of the box office. He said, "We believe in our content and make sure our films are on a tight budget so that we are never under the pressure of the box office."

In another tweet, another fan referred to him as a Bollywood member. To this, he responded to him by saying that he doesn't consider himself Bollywood at all. "Mehta sir, please believe me, at @i_ambuddha, we don't consider ourselves Bollywood at all. Why should we bother with their films? We make people's films, and #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is just that," the tweet read.

What's Vaccine War about?

The Vaccine War is a real-life-based story on the battle fought by Indians during the coronavirus pandemic. It aims to shed light on India's pandemic and vaccination program. The film has been produced by Pallavi Joshi's I Am Buddha production. The film will be released in 11 languages on August 15 this year.