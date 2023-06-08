The Vaccine War Postponed To Avoid Clash With Gadar 2, Animal? Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

The Vaccine War release has been postponed as per reports. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it was scheduled to release on August 15. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 have also locked Independence Day for release.

As detailed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, the release of Vivek’s The Vaccine War has been deferred. The film was scheduled to release on Independence Day but is now reported to release on Dusshera, later this year. Social media users suspect the reason behind the delay is to avoid the box-office clash with Animal and Gadar 2, however, the filmmaker has dismissed all such reports.

The tweet shared by the trade analyst also mentions the reason for the delay in the release of the film. As per ‘reliable sources’, a few shots in the film are yet to be shot. Additionally, the makers will go The Kashmir Files way and are planning to screen the film in the US before it hits the big screens in India.

Vivek Agnihotri slams articles for making false claims

(Vivek Agnihotri slams report on The Vaccine War delay | Image: Vivek Agnihotri/Twitter)

Social media chatter and some media reports have claimed that the real reason behind the delay in The Vaccine War is to avoid competition from Animal and Gadar 2. Director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to repost one such article and slams all such rumours. He mentioned that the article was ‘rubbish’ and wrote, “They don't even laugh at themselves by publishing such ludicrous news?"

The Vaccine War is based on a true story?

(The Vaccine War poster released by Vivek Agnihotri. The film is slated to release in 11 languages. | Image: Vivek Agnihotri/Twitter)

After getting massive success with his last film The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is back in the director’s chair with The Vaccine War. As the name suggests, the movie’s plot is reported to be based on a true story and will feature the real warriors who fought a deadly battle during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie’s plot is expected to be based on India’s coronavirus pandemic and vaccination programme.