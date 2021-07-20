Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Dhadak' With BTS Images From Sets; See Post

Ishaan Khatter, recently shared a BTS image from the sets of Dhadak marking 3 years, since the film was first released. The film which also marked Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut made waves upon its release and was a commercial success. Dhadak also starred Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar in supporting roles.

Ishaan Khatter commemorates 3 years of Dhadak

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan Khatter shared several photos from the sets of Dhadak commemorating its 3-year completion. Khatter also featured a picture with Janvi Kapoor in his latest post, along with a picture with the entire cast and crew involved in the film. He shared the post with a long and sweet caption about the film, which read:

3 years of dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it..



And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all

Khatter not only shared his own special post for the film's 3-year-mark but also re-shared a picture shared by director Shashank Khaitan on his story. Shashank Khaitan shared a BTS image featuring Janhvi and Ishaan, in which the duo can be seen laughing heartily. The director shared the picture saying, "Love u kids...keep laughing like this forever," to which Ishaan added, "Big love Shashman. Happy 3 years of Dhadak" before re-sharing the post to his own story.

Shashank Khaitan and Janhvi Kapoor on 3 years of Dhadak

Ishaan Khatter isn't the only one who got sentimental in his post about Dhadak completing 3 years. Director Shashank Khaitan also took to his Instagram handle to share a special video featuring several BTS pictures from the sets of the film along with the long caption which read:

#dhadak … Its already been 3 years… Feels like yesterday… Had the pleasure of working with two talents, who I love a lot and am tremendously proud of. Janhvi and Ishaan, I see you guys growing everyday as actors and as people and pray for your happiness and success forever. 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘…. Also had the pleasure to collaborate with some amazing technicians… from Ajay- Atul sir, Vishnu Rao, Shashank Tere, Monisha Baldawa, John Steward Aduri… Ashutosh Rana sir for always having my back and the beautiful city of Udaipur … I definitely have Karma with the city… every time I go there, I feel I have lived there in a past life…

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, went in a similar direction as Khatter, in terms of sharing a post. To mark 3 years of Dhadak, Kapoor shared several BTS images along with a short and sweet caption which read:

#Dhadak



Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love

