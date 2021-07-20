Ishaan Khatter Celebrates 3 Years Of 'Dhadak' With BTS Images From Sets; See Post

Quick links:
IMAGE - _WHATSINTHENEWS INSTA
Ishaan Khatter, recently shared a BTS image from the sets of Dhadak marking 3 years, since the film was first released. The film which also marked Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut made waves upon its release and was a commercial success. Dhadak also starred Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar in supporting roles.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan Khatter shared several photos from the sets of Dhadak commemorating its 3-year completion. Khatter also featured a picture with Janvi Kapoor in his latest post, along with a picture with the entire cast and crew involved in the film. He shared the post with a long and sweet caption about the film, which read:
3 years of dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it..
And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all
Khatter not only shared his own special post for the film's 3-year-mark but also re-shared a picture shared by director Shashank Khaitan on his story. Shashank Khaitan shared a BTS image featuring Janhvi and Ishaan, in which the duo can be seen laughing heartily. The director shared the picture saying, "Love u kids...keep laughing like this forever," to which Ishaan added, "Big love Shashman. Happy 3 years of Dhadak" before re-sharing the post to his own story.
Ishaan Khatter isn't the only one who got sentimental in his post about Dhadak completing 3 years. Director Shashank Khaitan also took to his Instagram handle to share a special video featuring several BTS pictures from the sets of the film along with the long caption which read:
#dhadak … Its already been 3 years… Feels like yesterday… Had the pleasure of working with two talents, who I love a lot and am tremendously proud of. Janhvi and Ishaan, I see you guys growing everyday as actors and as people and pray for your happiness and success forever. 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘…. Also had the pleasure to collaborate with some amazing technicians… from Ajay- Atul sir, Vishnu Rao, Shashank Tere, Monisha Baldawa, John Steward Aduri… Ashutosh Rana sir for always having my back and the beautiful city of Udaipur … I definitely have Karma with the city… every time I go there, I feel I have lived there in a past life…
Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, went in a similar direction as Khatter, in terms of sharing a post. To mark 3 years of Dhadak, Kapoor shared several BTS images along with a short and sweet caption which read:
#Dhadak
Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.