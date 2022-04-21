Ishaan Khatter Commends Shahid Kapoor For His Performance In 'Jersey'; 'filled With Pride'

Shahid Kapoor is receiving truckloads of praise from Bollywood celebrities for his performance in the sports drama Jersey. Ahead of its theatrical release, Shahid and Mrunal hosted a special screening of the film, which had stars like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Ishaan Khatter among others in attendance.

Lauding the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial via social media, Ishaan hailed his 'powerhouse bhaijaan' Shahid for the perfect portrayal of Arjun Talwar, and the takeaways from his character. Khatter iterated that he's filled with pride as a brother. The Phone Booth actor went on to praise other cast members like Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Ishaan Khatter praises brother Shahid Kapoor for his performance in Jersey

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, April 21, Ishaan penned a long review of the film. "As a brother I'm filled with pride, as an actor with respect and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan @ShahidKapoor Thank you for sharing what you did through this character. @GowtamNaidu Thank you for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave," he mentioned.

Further hailing Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, he added,"@officialpankajkapur A master of his craft @MrunalThakur You're radiant and lovely as ever and @amanthegill A true champion for a beautiful story. I feel privileged to have watched this journey from the sidelines. Jersey is that simple, humane, assured film that hits home in all the right places. A film that invites you into its world and takes you on a journey. Rising, falling and ultimately peaking like a symphony."

Responding to Ishaan's sweet gesture, Shahid said he couldn't believe his little brother had completed 4 years as an actor and further praised him.

More about Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

The sports drama revolves around a former cricketer, who plans to return to the field at the age of 36 for his son's dreams and to prove his mettle. Jersey comes as the remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title starring Nani. After facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is set to hit theatres on April 22, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ISHAANKHATTER/ @SHAHIDKAPOOR)