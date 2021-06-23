Ishaan Khatter Has A Romantic Take On Mumbai Monsoon; Armaan Malik Finds It 'deep'

On Wednesday afternoon, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted embracing the rainy season in his own chirpy style. The Beyond the Clouds star took to his Instagram space to share yet another stunning monochrome picture of himself. However, the caption of the post adds a quirky twist to it.

Ishaan Khatter embraces ‘Baarish’

In the photo shared by him, Ishaan can be seen posing against the picturesque backdrop of an ocean. Donning a casual shirt with undone top buttons, the actor appears to be contemplating something in his mind. Although the theme of the photograph is augmented with dark tones, its quirky caption has left fans in awe. While sharing the photo, Ishaan wrote in Hindi “Shayad Baarish hi iss shehar ki mehbooba hai” (Probably rainy season is the actual lover of this town). Check out the post shared by Ishaan Khatter below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, not only fans but even celebs went gaga over it. when the photo caught the attention of popular singer Armaan Malik, he quickly responded “Kya deep thoughts hain aapke janaab”. Even ace photographer Rohan Shreshtha complimented the post saying “very contemplative”. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs are reacting to Ishaan Khatter’s recent post:

Meanwhile, fans of Ishaan also flooded his post with sweet compliments. A user hailed the picture as “love”, many others were left wowed by it. Heart and fire emoticons have swamped the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick glance at how fans are reacting to Ishaan Khatter’s recent post:

Recently, Ishaan’s sister-in-law Mira Rajput took to her social media platform to give her followers a sneak peek of her dream team. Mira Rajput’s special team featured her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. In the picture shared by her, the trio can be seen sporting athleisure ensembles on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021. Captioning the post she shared on the photo-sharing application, Mira wrote, "Dream team." Take a look at the photo here:

Ishaan Khatter had made his debut with Beyond the Clouds, which released in 2017. However, he was put on the map after he played the lead role in Dhadak, which was the remake of the Marathi movie, Sairat. His last release was Khaali Peeli in 2020. Ishaan will be next seen in Phone Bhoot.

(Image: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram)

