Janhvi Kapoor Is Better Than Sara Ali Khan, Says 'Dhadak' Co-star Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter was seen in the film Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. After this, rumours speculated that the two are dating. Both deny it, but recently, Ishaan was seen at a talk show where he spoke about his co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

In the talk show, Ishaan spoke a lot of things about Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. He also expressed that once he stole a pillow in Oman for Janhvi Kapoor. After this revelation, he had to go through a quiz where things got a bit heated up.

Ishaan Khatter on his 'Dhadak' co-star Janhvi Kapoor

During the quiz, Ishaan was asked about who is a better actor if he had to choose between Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan. To this, Ishaan clearly said Janhvi Kapoor is a better actor. He was later asked that if he had to choose a better future for one of them who would he choose, to which Ishaan said Janhvi Kapoor.

The Dhadak actor also said that he would like to give Janhvi a polaroid camera as a gift for Christmas. But when asked about who has a better sense of fashion, Ishaan said that the better dresser is Sonam Kapoor. After this, he was also asked about his best co-star form Khaali Peeli to which he replied by saying that Tabu is the best co-star.

On a professional front

Ishaan Khatter is currently shooting Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. The movie is helmed by Maqbool Khan. It will be releasing on June 12, 2020. In the film, we will see Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Duggal alongside Ishaan and Ananya.

