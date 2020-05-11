'Ishaqzaade',film That Gave Parineeti Chopra The National Award; Actor Thanks Arjun & Team

Parineeti Chopra on Monday recalled how 2012 film Ishaqzaade gave her the Special Mention at the National Award right after her debut in 2011 with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Thanking Aditya Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the entire team of Ishaqzaade, Parineeti shared some pictures of the certificate and citation she received from Pranab Mukherjee. She also mentioned that Arjun was the first friend she made from the industry and will always remain so.

"I never thought I would win for Ishaqzaade but when I did, it was the biggest one in the country!! That too for my first lead role! I just cannot believe it. But this scares and humbles me, and will definitely make me work even harder in the future!! Thank you jury," Parineeti told PTI in 2013.

Actor Arjun Kapoor says his debut film "Ishaqzaade" was a great learning experience and as he looks back he feels the movie also taught him to believe in himself. Arjun made his big screen debut eight years ago with Habib Faisal's "Ishaqzaade," co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

