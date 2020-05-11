Arjun Kapoor Shares A Heartfelt Post About 'Ishaqzaade' As His Debut Film Ticks 8 Years

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut 8 years ago, on this day, with the film Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. Ishaqzaade was directed by Habib Faisal and was produced under the Yash Raj banner. However, it was Arjun Kapoor's rogue act on his debut performance which won him several laurels for Ishaqzaade.

Arjun Kapoor essayed the role of Parma who was a character with shades of grey. Ishaqzaade was loosely inspired by the play, Romeo and Juliet. As Ishaqzaade ticks 8 years today, Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt message for the film and also flaunted the script of the film.

He shared a picture of himself on his social media wherein he can be seen holding the original shooting script of Ishaqzaade which he had found yesterday. Arjun Kapoor also mentioned how the script had notes scribbled from 8 years ago when he was shooting for Ishaqzaade. The actor further mentioned in the caption how it was his self-belief which bagged him his debut film.

Arjun Kapoor thanked the entire team of Ishaqzaade as the film clocked 8 years

Arjun Kapoor thanked the producer of the film, Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with him. He also thanked the director Habib Faisal for making him a part of his vision regarding the film. The Finding Fanny actor also thanked casting director Shanoo Sharma for drilling the required confidence on him and asking him to finally express himself.

The actor was also all praises for his co-star Parineeti Chopra and thanked her for being the best co-star, he could have asked for. He went on to thank the entire team of the film for being patient with him and said that it was their silent support which made him believe in himself.

Finally, the Gunday actor went on to thank all his fans to welcome him and his 'wicked smile' in the film with open arms. Take a look at the heart-warming post shared by Arjun on his social media.

Arjun Kapoor revealed about his first day of shoot for Ishaqzaade

Arjun Kapoor also revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication about his first day of shoot on the sets of his debut film. He said that during his first day of the shoot, he felt that this can be the first day for the rest of his life too if he got everything right. He further added that he strived to work his hardest, taking each day as it came and aimed to deliver what the director of the movie wanted.

