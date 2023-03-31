Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Photo

Actors Ishita Duttaa and Vatsal Sheth announced their pregnancy in a joint post on their Instagram handle on Friday (March 31). In the picture, the couple can be seen standing on a beach with a setting sun in the background. Ishita and Vatsal twinned in green.

The mother-to-be donned a printed dress, while Vatsal opted for a matching shirt and white pants with a fedora hat. He can be seen kissing Ishita’s baby bump in the shared pictures. In the caption, they wrote, “Baby on Board” with a red heart emoticon. Check out the post here:

Earlier in the month, the Drishyam 2 actress was spotted at Mumbai airport sporting a brown dress. It was Ishita’s first public appearance with her very visible baby bump which gave way to the speculations of the actress being pregnant.

More about Ishita Duttaa-Vatsal Sheth's relationship

Ishita Duttaa and Vatsal Sheth worked together on the show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar in 2016 and became friends on the set. The duo kept in touch even after the show ended and fell in love. They got married in November 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Ishita Duttaa-Vatsal Sheth's work front

On the work front, Ishita last appeared in Drishyam 2 with Tabu and Ajay Devgn. Abhishek Pathak's directorial was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022, earning over 300 crore worldwide. Drishyam 2 is the follow-up to Ajay's 2015 criminal thriller Drishyam Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna were the other stars featured in the film.

On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth made her acting debut with TV show Just Mohabbat. The actor was later launched in Bollywood with Taarzan: The Wonder Car and went on to work in multiple films like Nanhe Jaisalmer, Heroes, Paying Guests and Jai Ho. Vatsal made his return to television with Ek Hasina Thi.