Shriya Saran Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane As 'Nuvve Nuvve' Clocks 20 Years; See Pics

Shriya Saran has been in showbiz for 22 years and has worked across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinemas. The actor made her acting debut with the 2001 film Ishtam. However, the actor's one of the most beloved films is Nuvve Nuvve to date. As the movie marked 20 years today, October 10, the actor penned a sweet note for the makers of the movie and the audience.

Shriya Saran is currently celebrating two decades of her hit romance drama Nuvve Nuvve. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a message for her fans in which she said, "Hey, I am coming to Hyderabad for celebrating years of Nuve Nuve. Nuve Nuve. 20 years. I can't believe it but I'm so happy. I'm gonna be watching the movie all over again. Thank you Ravi sir, Thank you Tharun. Thank you Trivikram for this beautiful film."

The Drishyam actor also took a trip down memory lane and shared a series of pictures from the 2002 film. In the caption, the actor remembered her first day on the film's shoot and revealed she was both nervous and excited. She added how she held her mother's hand and did not know the film would become a massive hit. She also thanked the film's team and her fans for showering the movie with love.

She wrote, "It’s been 20 years Still remember the first day at shoot, Butterflies in my stomach, I was literally holding my mothers hand, Nervous….excited, …. So grateful! Little did we know then, that we were making a movie that will be remembered and loved by you all …for so many years . Thank you @neerjasaran and papa for helping me grow and live my dreams." "Thank you Cinema Thank you Telugu film lovers Thank you fans Thank you for making me part of your life, Grateful to krishna," the RRR actor added.

More about Nuvve Nuvve

Nuvve Nuvve is a 2002 Telugu romance drama, which starred Tharun Kumar and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Sunil, M S Narayana and Chandra Mohan. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film received several accolades and was welcomed by the audience with open hearts.

Image: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109