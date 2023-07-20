Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth Welcome Their First Child After 5 Years Of Marriage

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy, after five years of marriage. Though the couple has not made the official announcement on social media, the news has been confirmed via several media reports.

3 things you need to know

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot on November 28, 2017.

They announced their pregnancy in March, earlier this year.

Vatsal had earlier shared that they will embrace parenthood once they are settled in their respective careers.

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth embrace parenthood

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have become proud parents to a baby boy. As per Viral Bhayani, they welcomed their little munchkin on July 19. The mother and baby are healthy. Reportedly, Ishita and the newborn will get discharged Friday.

(Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth recently hosted their Bengali baby shower | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram)

Ishita Dutta's pregnancy journey

Ishita Dutta often shared updates about her health during her pregnancy journey. She also spoke about the fatigue, being lazy and other struggles she faced during the past nine months. A few days ago, the Drishyam actress shared a post with the caption, "Okay so the last month is definitely not easy." On Tuesday, she shared a series of photos from her maternity phase and wrote, "Gonna miss this."

Recently, the actress' mother hosted a Bengali baby shower for her. She shared a video that captured the essence of the love and care she had received throughout her pregnancy journey. Sharing the video, she expressed her gratitude to Vatsal and their family.

The couple announced their pregnancy on March 31, earlier this year, with a romantic photo from their babymoon in Goa. In the photo, Vatsal could be seen planting a kiss on Ishita's baby bump.