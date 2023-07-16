Ishita Dutta Relishes A Delicious Bengali Spread At Her 'Shaadh' Celebration

Ishita Dutta, is overjoyed as she prepares to embark on her journey into motherhood alongside her husband Vatsal Sheth. The couple, along with their family members, eagerly anticipates the arrival of their soon-to-be bundle of joy. Recently, Ishita’s mother hosted a delightful baby shower ceremony to celebrate the impending arrival.

3 things you need to know

Ishita Dutta got married on 28th November 2017 to Vatsal Sheth.

On March 31, 2023 they announced their pregnancy.

Prior to this Ishita and Vatsal had also hosted a baby shower in May.

Ishita Dutta’s second memorable baby shower

On July 15, 2023, Ishita Dutta took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of the impromptu celebration at her home. The mommy-to-be looked radiant in a pink tie-and-dye outfit, with her hair left open. During the ceremony, Ishita's family and in-laws showered her with blessings and love. They fed her a scrumptious spread of her favourite dishes, specially prepared for the occasion.

The heartwarming video shared by Ishita captured the essence of the love and pampering she has been receiving throughout her pregnancy. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude for the "Shaadh Celebration," a Bengali baby shower organised by her mother. Despite being a small and intimate affair, the event was filled with joy and blessings, leaving Ishita feeling incredibly blessed.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s pregnancy announcement

The couple had announced their pregnancy on March 31, 2023, with a stunning picture from their babymoon in Goa. In the photo, Ishita and Vatsal were dressed in matching green outfits adorned with pink prints. Ishita wore a bodycon dress with noodle straps, while Vatsal opted for a printed shirt and white pants. The image captured Vatsal tenderly kissing Ishita's baby bump as they revealed in the anticipation of becoming parents.

As Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth eagerly await the arrival of their little one, the couple continues to bask in the love and support of their family. With the beautiful baby shower ceremony hosted by Ishita's mother, the couple's joy and excitement for parenthood are further amplified, making this a truly special time for them.