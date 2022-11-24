Exclusive: 'It Hurts To Read' Says 'Major' Star Adivi Sesh On Richa Mocking Martyrs

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha recently sparked massive controversy following her outrageous tweet insulting Galwan heroes. While the actor has issued an apology for her tweet, she is currently facing backlash from several celebrities. Recently, actor Adivi Sesh called Chadha's comment "insensitive" and revealed how it "hurt" him.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, actor Adivi Sesh reacted to Chadha's tweet and called her comment "insensitive and irresponsible". Adivi Sesh mentioned how working on his film Major, in which he played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, gave him a perspective of the Indian Armed forces that he did not have before.

He mentioned how he has always respected the Indian Army's valour, but it did not prepare him for the emotional impact of the true stories of soldiers that he came across while researching for the movie. In conclusion, Sesh said he did not know what Chadha intended to say, but it did "hurt" to read her tweet.

Adivi Sesh said, "Working on Major gave me a perspective on the Armed Forces that I didn’t have before. I’d respected their valour and had seen videos but nothing prepared me for the emotional impact of knowing the true stories of our soldiers, stories I witnessed when I was researching Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life. Any comment that is reductive toward our Armed Forces is both insensitive and irresponsible." "I don’t know how she intended it, but it hurts to read. Jai Hind," the actor added.

In his 2022 film Major, Adivi Sesh stepped into the shoes of the late soldier Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life for the nation during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The actor received a lot of praise for his performance in the movie.

Richa Chadha insults Galwan heroes

Richa Chadha sparked controversy with her now-deleted tweet that mocked the heroes of the Indian army who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan clash against China. In reply to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark about Indian Army being fully prepared to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Chadha wrote, "Galwan says hi."

A complaint has been filed against Chadha by Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal.

